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LSU students host organ donation awareness week with Greek life competition

2 hours 47 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 6:21 PM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU students are raising organ donation awareness this week through events including a Greek life banner competition and a "Pie a Professor" event at Free Speech Alley.

Magnolia Media, a student-led PR team, is leading the effort.

"Our goal is to promote awareness surrounding this, create positive talk and engage in conversations, and just overall make it a fun and exciting thing for students around LSU," said Madeline Erickson with Magnolia Media.

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Students also held a "Walk for Life" along Sorority Row on West Lakeshore Drive.

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