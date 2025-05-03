74°
Detectives trying to identify person suspected in robbery on North Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify a person believed to be suspected in a robbery on North Street.
Officials said the robbery happened on April 20 in the 3000 block of North Street. The individual is believed to have a tattoo above the left eyebrow and was last seen fleeing the area on a black bicycle heading north on N. 31st Street.
Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867
