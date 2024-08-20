Detectives: In 3-minute attack, man killed ex's new boyfriend at Hanks Drive apartment

BATON ROUGE — Deputies said Friday that a man arrested for murder drove to the mother of his child's home and shot her new boyfriend.

Tyrus Watson, 22, was arrested for second-degree murder Thursday evening after a shooting at a Hanks Drive apartment complex that morning. Watson killed Kedrick Glasper, 31, according to deputies.

According to an arrest warrant, Glasper was found shot dead outside of the second-floor apartment. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Watson was at the apartment for less than three minutes.

Video surveillance footage from the complex's parking lot showed a man arriving in a car and exiting the vehicle with a child in his arms; he was also seen with a handgun sticking out of his shorts' pocket. The video showed the man walking up the stairs of the complex with the child.

A bystander is then seen ducking and turning his attention to the second floor of the building, the affidavit says. The man is then seen running down the stairs with the child in his arms before leaving the parking lot in the same car he arrived in.

Glasper's girlfriend, who was in the shower during the shooting, found him outside of the apartment unresponsive.

Deputies said that they identified Watson as the owner of the car, which was found in North Baton Rouge later that evening without a license plate. Deputies also said that Watson was the father of the woman's child. Witnesses who had known Watson for at least four years also identified him and the child, who was the same one that Watson and the woman shared.

Watson then surrendered himself to the authorities, deputies added. Deputies said the child is safe with family members.

According to court records, Glasper had a lengthy criminal history himself, including a sex offender conviction for indecent behavior with a juvenile.