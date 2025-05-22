Deputies: Man arrested for attempted murder tried to hide gun under pot

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said a man arrested for two counts of attempted murder tried to hide his gun under a pot underneath the sink when law enforcement searched his apartment.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was called to an apartment complex on Regatta Drive on Monday afternoon. The two victims on the scene told deputies they were there to collect clothes from a friend.

While they were there, two of the other apartment residents got into a fight. One of the victims tried to get in between them when a third person, identified as 24-year-old Norman Singleton, walked up to them with a pistol.

The two victims decided to leave before things escalated. As they drove away, Singleton began to fire at them.

They returned the apartment when law enforcement arrived. Singleton was taken into custody and was later booked for two counts of attempted first-degree murder. When law enforcement searched Singleton's apartment, they found the suspected pistol hidden under a pot under the kitchen sink.