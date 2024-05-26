Denham Springs man accused of participating in Jan. 6 attack on Capitol arrested

DENHAM SPRINGS — A Denham Springs man has been arrested after he was accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol.

Randy Verdun Sr. is accused of four federal crimes for his participation in the raid on the Capitol, including entering and displaying disorderly conduct in a restricted building, as well as disorderly conduct and parade in a capitol building.

During his initial appearance in court on Thursday, a judge allowed Verdun to be released without posting bail after prosecutors said they did not want him to be detained.

Verdun was among about 2,000 people that raided the U.S. Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump following his defeat in the 2020 presidential election. Many of the people who raided the Capitol were attempting to occupy the building to block Congress from certifying Joe Biden's victory, an event that was set for Jan. 6.

Verdun was identified by federal authorities as they parsed through cell phone and social media footage, as well as Capitol surveillance footage, to identify the "scores of individuals inside the U.S. Capitol building without authority to be there," Verdun's federal arrest warrant signed May 16 stated.

Verdun can be seen in multiple pictures on Jan. 6, identified by a red beanie under a distinct camouflage baseball cap with an American flag bill, a black leather jacket, a black and gray Swiss Army backpack, a black shirt and black gloves. According to CCTV footage, Verdun entered the Capitol around 2:25 p.m., about 10 minutes after the entrance was breached by rioters. Another rioter's footage shows Verdun recording his actions.

Despite being escorted out of the Capitol through a broken window by police at 2:35 p.m., Verdun reentered the building less than thirty minutes later after "other rioters violently breaching this fire door on the Upper West Terrace," the warrant said. He was eventually removed from the building around 3:00 p.m.

Federal agents were later able to geolocate Verdun's phone number at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

By April 2024, Verdun told investigators "he travelled from Louisiana to Washington, D.C. to attend the former president’s rally," the warrant added. He identified himself in several pictures from the Capitol, investigators said.