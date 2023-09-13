Delivery driver caught exposing himself during delivery

DENHAM SPRINGS - A delivery man was arrested after he was caught on video exposing himself while he was dropping off a package.

Surveillance video shared with WBRZ showed the man, now identified by law enforcement as Christopher Guy, pulling up outside the woman's home this week to make a delivery. After the man honked his horn, the woman went outside to get her dog and grab the delivery.

"Whenever my dog is outside, they honk the horn," the woman said.

The camera captured the driver hopping out the truck with his genitalia sticking out of his pants and walking around to the back of the truck to get the woman's package. WBRZ has edited the original video to blur out the man's genitalia.

"I thought he went to the bathroom, and forgot to zip it up," she said. "I gave him the benefit of the doubt when he walked around the corner of the truck that he would be like, 'woah, I need to put this away.'"

The homeowner said she noticed it right away but said nothing because she was afraid what might happen if she confronted him.

"I just wanted him gone. My door was unlocked, and I got a little girl inside. I wasn't willing to escalate it to a whole different situation," she said.

It wasn't until after she reviewed the video that she was certain the man purposefully exposed himself. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that it received a complaint and is currently investigating the incident.

"I go through waves where I'm in shock still. Where is all of this audacity coming from?"

She also tells WBRZ she has changed her delivery instructions and is taking a break from ordering online.

WBRZ has reached out to Amazon, who said the man did not work directly for the company but made deliveries on Amazon's behalf through a third-party contractor.

Friday evening, Amazon released the following statement:

"We’re deeply embarrassed by and sorry for this incident and have apologized to our customer. It does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages, and this driver is no longer delivering for Amazon. We’ll cooperate fully with the police on their investigation."

Arrest records show Guy has been arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish multiple times for obscenity. Three female victims said Guy exposed his penis and refused to put it away.

Guy was booked in the Livingston Parish Jail for two counts of obscenity.