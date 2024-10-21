78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crews respond to house fire off Plank Road Monday morning caused by faulty outlet

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire off Plank Road early Monday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said its crews were called to a home on Sycamore Street off Plank Road early Monday. 

Two people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to make it out safely. One of the residents took themselves to the hospital for minor injuries. 

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was a faulty electrical outlet. 

News
Crews respond to house fire off Plank...
Crews respond to house fire off Plank Road Monday morning caused by faulty outlet
BATON ROUGE - Crews responded to a house fire off Plank Road early Monday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire... More >>
2 weeks ago Monday, October 07 2024 Oct 7, 2024 Monday, October 07, 2024 5:22:00 AM CDT October 07, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days