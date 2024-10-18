53°
Contractor accused of scamming flood victims arrested again

DENHAM SPRINGS - Matthew Morris, a contractor accused of scamming flood victims in three different areas, was charged again by the Denham Springs Police Department.

According to a DSPD spokesperson, Morris was charged with four crimes. Those charges include misapplication of payments, engaging in business of contracting without authority, filing false public records, and home improvement fraud.

Morris, the owner of Complete Construction, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center Wednesday afternoon, according to arrest records.

Morris was originally arrested in Ascension Parish on Feb. 8. He was accused of scamming 13 victims, six over the age of 60. He was arrested again Tuesday by Baton Rouge Police and charged with home improvement fraud and felony theft.

Morris' bond from Ascension, Livingston, and East Baton Rouge Parishes is currently set at $885,000.

