Construction worker struck by car on Nicholson Drive; driver still not located

BATON ROUGE - A concrete worker is recovering in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a work zone along Nicholson Drive.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Friday, June 21. The victim, an employee at Quality Concrete, was setting up a job in a closed lane when a vehicle barreled through traffic controls and struck her.

According to Chris Black, an operations manager at Quality Concrete, the victim suffered a broken leg in multiple places and required a six-hour emergency surgery.

"[She] was doing everything that she was supposed to do. Was wearing the proper PPE and just was in the wrong place at the wrong time unfortunately," Black said.

The driver who struck the construction worker immediately fled the scene. There were no witnesses at the time of the crash, but BRPD obtained a dash camera video from a nearby vehicle.

Black says careless drivers frequently disrupt nighttime construction and despite their best efforts to protect their workers, drivers need to pay attention.

"Unfortunately we experience too often on these night pours drivers just completely disregarding traffic controls so please be aware of your surroundings at all times," Black said.

Anyone with information on the driver is asked to contact police.