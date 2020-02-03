Celebrate 'Art in the Park' this weekend in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You can check out some of the top visual and performing arts in the area this week at Art in the Park.

The event is hosted by the Baton Rouge Gallery at BREC's City-Brooks Park and will have something for the entire family. There will be art activities and demonstrations, as well as a sidewalk drawing contest.

If you were not graced with artistic ability, you can sit back, relax and watch some of the theatrical and musical performances.

"There are kids activities, and there are activities for adults as well, so I think everyone in the family can come out," BR Gallery Manager Jenny Poulter explained Friday morning on 2une In. "The kids will be playing with the art projects and mom and dad will be listening to music...or buy some artwork."

Art in the Park begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning at BREC's City-Brooks Park on Dalrymple. Visit the Baton Rouge Gallery website for more information.