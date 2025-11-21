69°
CC's Coffee House breaks ground on first-ever drive-thru-only location in Gonzales
GONZALES — A new drive-thru-only CC's Coffee House location broke ground in Gonzales on Wednesday.
The new location, along Highway 30 at the corner of St. Mary Avenue, will act as a prototype for a new model of CC's coffee shop for the capital area and beyond, Celton Hayden Jr., CEO of CC's Coffee House, said.
"We're excited to bring this to the city of Gonzales, and (see it as) an opportunity to continue to serve everyone better than anyone else," Hayden said. "
