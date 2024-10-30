72°
Catholic charities hosting one-day supply drive for victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton

BATON ROUGE - Victims impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton are still in need of help, and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge are lending a hand. 

Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Diocese will be collecting specific items designated as the most-needed by the victims of the storms. 

These items are adult diapers, menstrual products, cleaning supplies, and $25 Visa gift cards. 

CCDBR will collect the items at the Westerfield Center at 1800 South Acadian Thruway and deliver them to a warehouse in Florida where they will be distributed accordingly. 

