Catholic charities hosting one-day supply drive for victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton
BATON ROUGE - Victims impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton are still in need of help, and the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge are lending a hand.
Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Diocese will be collecting specific items designated as the most-needed by the victims of the storms.
These items are adult diapers, menstrual products, cleaning supplies, and $25 Visa gift cards.
CCDBR will collect the items at the Westerfield Center at 1800 South Acadian Thruway and deliver them to a warehouse in Florida where they will be distributed accordingly.
