Burglar chased on four-wheeler by witness; suspect later arrested

IBERVILLE - A man accused of trying to break into a Ramah home was arrested Tuesday after he was chased by a witness on a four-wheeler.

Steve Graves said he saw the man running from the house and knew something wasn't right.

"He took off and ran from the house and ran, jumped into his car so I stopped my wife and told her to call the cops," Graves said.

Graves confronted the man on his four-wheeler.

"He come out, and I blocked him at the end of the road. And I asked him what he was doing, and he told me he was lost. And I told him he wasn't lost and I knew what he was doing. He was breaking into this dude's house," Graves said.

According to the sheriff's office, the man had tried to kick open the door of the home.

Deputies later arrested Keon Fisher after someone reported a suspicious vehicle in their neighborhood. Deputies stopped the vehicle minutes later on I-10 and Fisher was booked with simple burglary. He had a 2-year-old child in the car with him when he was arrested.

The sheriff's office says Fisher has a history of burglary arrests and they are investigating whether he may have committed other crimes in the area.

He also is on probation in a burglary case in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The owner of the house Fisher is accused of trying to break into said this isn't the first time his house has been targeted by criminals.

"This is about the third of fourth time this has happened," Aaron Barlow said. "And it's costing me money. That door is $450 dollars that he kicked in right there. Now he's going to cost me. And I just don't appreciate that one bit."