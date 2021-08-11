76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRFD working fire at Family Dollar on N. Acadian Thwy.

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is ruling the fire that burned a Family Dollar on Florida Blvd. as an arson. 

The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Fire damage was contained to the back of the building where it sustained heavy heat and smoke damage. 

Investigators are looking for a customer who was in the store at the time of the fire who they believe may have more information. 

There were no injuries in the fire. 

Related Images

News
BRFD investigating arson at Family Dollar on...
BRFD investigating arson at Family Dollar on Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is ruling the fire that burned a Family Dollar on Florida Blvd.... More >>
4 years ago Thursday, July 27 2017 Jul 27, 2017 Thursday, July 27, 2017 5:03:00 PM CDT July 27, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days