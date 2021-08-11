76°
BRFD working fire at Family Dollar on N. Acadian Thwy.
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is ruling the fire that burned a Family Dollar on Florida Blvd. as an arson.
The fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Fire damage was contained to the back of the building where it sustained heavy heat and smoke damage.
Investigators are looking for a customer who was in the store at the time of the fire who they believe may have more information.
There were no injuries in the fire.
