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BRFD crews put out fire along Marcellious Lane; home ruled total loss

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BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a Marcellious Lane house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire along Marcellious near South Boulevard around 7:22 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house. 

The sole occupant of the fire was already outside when crews arrived, a BRFD spokesperson said. 

Within 25 minutes, the fire was under control, but the house was ruled a total loss. 

The circumstances that led to the fire are still under investigation. 

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BRFD crews put out fire along Marcellious...
BRFD crews put out fire along Marcellious Lane; home ruled total loss
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a Marcellious Lane house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters responded... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 09 2026 Apr 9, 2026 Thursday, April 09, 2026 11:32:00 AM CDT April 09, 2026

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