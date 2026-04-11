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BRFD crews put out fire along Marcellious Lane; home ruled total loss
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BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a Marcellious Lane house fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the fire along Marcellious near South Boulevard around 7:22 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house.
The sole occupant of the fire was already outside when crews arrived, a BRFD spokesperson said.
Within 25 minutes, the fire was under control, but the house was ruled a total loss.
The circumstances that led to the fire are still under investigation.
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BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Fire Department put out a Marcellious Lane house fire Thursday morning. Firefighters responded... More >>
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