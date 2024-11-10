Bojangles to open first capital area restaurant in Albany

75°
ALBANY — The capital area is getting its first taste of Bojangles' fried chicken very soon.

The fried chicken and biscuit chain is breaking ground on its newest location in Albany. 

The new Livingston Parish location at the corner of La. 43 and James Chapel Road will be the fifth Bojangles restaurant in Louisiana, with locations in Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston and Duson.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

