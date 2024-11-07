78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Bojangles to open first capital area restaurant in Albany

54 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, November 07 2024 Nov 7, 2024 November 07, 2024 8:33 AM November 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

ALBANY — The capital area is getting its first taste of Bojangles' fried chicken very soon.

The fried chicken and biscuit chain is breaking ground on its newest location in Albany. 

The new Livingston Parish location at the corner of LA 43 and James Chapel Road will be the fifth Bojangles restaurant in Louisiana, with locations in Monroe, West Monroe, Ruston and Duson.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days