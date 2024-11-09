Latest Weather Blog
Biden addresses nation in first appearance on camera following Trump's victory over Harris
Related Story
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation in his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.
He says he spoke with Donald Trump and assured him that he would direct his administration to ensure a “peaceful and orderly transition,” because that’s what the people deserve.
"In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails," Biden said.
He added that the electoral system “is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent. And it can be trusted, win or lose.”
The president then said that "setbacks are unavoidable. But giving up is unforgivable," echoing sentiments that Harris and others made earlier in the week.
“America endures,” he said. “We’re going to be ok, but we need to stay engaged.”
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...