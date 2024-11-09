Biden addresses nation in first appearance on camera following Trump's victory over Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the nation in his first appearance on camera following Donald Trump’s decisive victory over Kamala Harris.

He says he spoke with Donald Trump and assured him that he would direct his administration to ensure a “peaceful and orderly transition,” because that’s what the people deserve.

"In a democracy, the will of the people always prevails," Biden said.

He added that the electoral system “is honest, it is fair, and it is transparent. And it can be trusted, win or lose.”

The president then said that "setbacks are unavoidable. But giving up is unforgivable," echoing sentiments that Harris and others made earlier in the week.

“America endures,” he said. “We’re going to be ok, but we need to stay engaged.”