89°
Latest Weather Blog
Biden calls to congratulate President-elect Trump on win
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden has called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on his election victory and to invite him to the White House to discuss the transition.
The White House said staff would coordinate a date “in the near future.” Biden plans to address the nation on the election results, which will have sharp implications for his legacy, on Thursday. Biden also spoke with Vice President Harris to congratulate her on her campaign.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...