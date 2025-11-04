$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the road victory over Texas?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.

Friday



College Football:

Memphis @ Rice: Memphis -13.5

UNC @ Syracuse: Syracuse -1.5

Sam Houston State @ LA Tech: Sam Houston State +17.5



MLB World Series:

Dodgers @ Blue Jays: No Runs First Inning

NBA:

Celtics @ 76ers: Celtics -1.0

Hawks @ Pacers: Pacers +2.5

Knicks @ Bulls: Bulls +5.5

Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -4.5

Jazz @ Suns: Jazz +3.5

Pelicans @ Clippers: Pelicans +11.5

NHL:

Islanders @ Capitals: Capitals ML

Red Wings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals





Saturday

College Football:

Vanderbilt @ Texas: Texas -2.5

Georgia @ Florida: u50.5 Total Points

Virginia @ California: Virginia -5.5

South Carolina @ Ole Miss: South Carolina +12.5

Oklahoma @ Tennessee: Oklahoma +3.5

Cincinnati @ Utah: Cincinnati +10.5



MLB World Series:

Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML

NBA:

Kings @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5

Timberwolves @ Hornets: o230.5 Total Points

Magic @ Wizards: Magic -8.5

Warriors @ Pacers: u230.5 Total Points

Rockets @ Celtics: Celtics +5.5

Mavericks @ Pistons: Mavericks +7.5



NHL:

Penguins @ Jets: Jets ML

Avalanche @ Sharks: Avalanche ML

Maple Leafs @ Flyers: o5.5 Total Goals

Blues @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals

Canucks @ Wild: Wild ML

Rangers @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Sunday

NFL:

Broncos @ Texans: Broncos ML

Colts @ Steelers: u50.5 Total Points

Bears @ Bengals: Bears -2.5

Chargers @ Titans: Chargers -9.5

Chiefs @ Bills: Bills ML

Seahawks @ Commanders: Commanders +3.5



NBA:

Pelicans @ Thunder: Thunder -12.5

Hawks @ Cavaliers: Hawks +5.5

Grizzlies @ Raptors: Raptors -5.5

Jazz @ Hornets: o236.5 Total Points

Bulls @ Knicks: Bulls +7.5

Heat @ Lakers: Lakers -4.5





NHL:

Lightning @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML

Blue Jackets @ Islanders: o6.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Flyers: o5.5 Total Goals

Devils @ Ducks: Devils ML

Red Wings @ Sharks: Red Wings ML