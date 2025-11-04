67°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the road victory over Texas?

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, MLB World Series, the NBA and NHL.

Friday

College Football:
Memphis @ Rice: Memphis -13.5
UNC @ Syracuse: Syracuse -1.5
Sam Houston State @ LA Tech: Sam Houston State +17.5

MLB World Series:
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: No Runs First Inning

NBA:
Celtics @ 76ers: Celtics -1.0
Hawks @ Pacers: Pacers +2.5
Knicks @ Bulls: Bulls +5.5
Nuggets @ Trail Blazers: Nuggets -4.5
Jazz @ Suns: Jazz +3.5
Pelicans @ Clippers: Pelicans +11.5

NHL:
Islanders @ Capitals: Capitals ML
Red Wings @ Ducks: u6.5 Total Goals

Saturday

College Football:
Vanderbilt @ Texas: Texas -2.5
Georgia @ Florida: u50.5 Total Points
Virginia @ California: Virginia -5.5
South Carolina @ Ole Miss: South Carolina +12.5
Oklahoma @ Tennessee: Oklahoma +3.5
Cincinnati @ Utah: Cincinnati +10.5

MLB World Series:
Dodgers @ Blue Jays: Dodgers ML

NBA:
Kings @ Bucks: Bucks -5.5
Timberwolves @ Hornets: o230.5 Total Points
Magic @ Wizards: Magic -8.5
Warriors @ Pacers: u230.5 Total Points
Rockets @ Celtics: Celtics +5.5
Mavericks @ Pistons: Mavericks +7.5

NHL:
Penguins @ Jets: Jets ML
Avalanche @ Sharks: Avalanche ML
Maple Leafs @ Flyers: o5.5 Total Goals
Blues @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals
Canucks @ Wild: Wild ML
Rangers @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Sunday

NFL:
Broncos @ Texans: Broncos ML
Colts @ Steelers: u50.5 Total Points
Bears @ Bengals: Bears -2.5
Chargers @ Titans: Chargers -9.5
Chiefs @ Bills: Bills ML
Seahawks @ Commanders: Commanders +3.5

NBA:
Pelicans @ Thunder: Thunder -12.5
Hawks @ Cavaliers: Hawks +5.5
Grizzlies @ Raptors: Raptors -5.5
Jazz @ Hornets: o236.5 Total Points
Bulls @ Knicks: Bulls +7.5
Heat @ Lakers: Lakers -4.5


NHL:
Lightning @ Mammoth: Mammoth ML
Blue Jackets @ Islanders: o6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Flyers: o5.5 Total Goals
Devils @ Ducks: Devils ML
Red Wings @ Sharks: Red Wings ML

