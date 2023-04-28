69°
Latest Weather Blog
Bear Fur-cast
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two suspects sought after police chase ended in crash; one person in...
-
Dozens of massage establishments suspected of being linked to sex trafficking in...
-
Police: Robber pinned LSU student, exposed himself during carjacking just off campus
-
Big changes coming to highly trafficked I-10 off-ramp near Nicholson Drive
-
Police ID mother wanted in Baton Rouge bus driver attack; daughters also...
Sports Video
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here