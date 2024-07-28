Beach volleyball fans gather to watch former LSU duo's first Olympic match at court they trained on

BATON ROUGE - Beach volleyball duo Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss put on quite the show in their Olympic debut Saturday, sweeping their match against Canada's Bansley and Bukovec.

Nearly 5,000 miles away in Baton Rouge, fans gathered for a watch party at Mango's — a beach volleyball spot on Bricksome Avenue where the pair trained all summer.

Mango's owners Tina and Tim Bourgeois said they remember when the former LSU stars first began playing there.

"They played here with LSU first and that transitioned into them being coached by Drew Hamilton here. And now we're the home of TKN and all the training that we do," Tina Bourgeois said.

Ever since they began, Mango's and TKN have formed a partnership that helped them to Paris.

"Just amazing people. It's fun to have them out here. It's fun to hang out with them and obviously it's fun to watch them hopefully win a gold medal," Tina Bourgeois said.

Saturday afternoon's rainstorm knocked out power to the bar — and all the TVs inside — so TKN fans watched on their phones until a generator was rolled in to power one screen, which everyone flocked to watch on.

Just like Nuss and Kloth, rain wasn't going to stop them.

"We play out here, we play in the same conditions that they're training in. And so to see them go and compete against everyone in the world to show them that when you train in Louisiana in Louisiana's heat and humidity, you can beat the best," Mango's General Manager Lucas Hahn said.

One guest who came to watch was Baton Rouge's own Kenny Hilliard, who designed the blue uniforms that Kloth and Nuss will wear during the competition. According to the TKN team, they will wear his uniform for their third match.

Hillard said that he hopes TKN will wear the uniform he designed when they win the gold.

"Oh yeah come on the final game and the gold medal? That'd be great. I want that and that would be the one that I frame up and everything." Hilliard said.

TKN's second match is on July 29 at 3 p.m. against Australia's Mariafe and Clancy.