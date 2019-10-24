52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge looking for federal grant to beef up security in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Security upgrades are heading for Tigerland, in Baton Rouge.

Tigerland is a string of bars located of Nicholson Drive, close to LSU's campus.The city is applying for almost $750,000 in federal dollars to make the college bars safer.

Business owners say they will upgrade security no matter what. Upgrades include LED lighting in the main parking lot, but this federal grant would bring much larger upgrades.

On the shopping list is six license plate readers, new security cameras, and an architect to take a look at the hot-spots layout.

The money would also go to pay overtime for officers stationed outside the bars during its busiest hours.

This grant is not a done deal, but the crime district is already working on a Plan B funding some of the same projects, possibly through a renters fee. It would be a one time charge as renters moved in. There is no time line for when the city will know for sure about the grant money. When an answer comes, WBRZ News 2 will update you with an answer.

3 years ago Friday, April 01 2016 Apr 1, 2016 Friday, April 01, 2016 10:51:00 PM CDT April 01, 2016

