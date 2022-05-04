Baton Rouge couple on standby, waiting to evacuate China

BATON ROUGE – Casey Meyer is doing everything she can to get her parents currently visiting China back home to Baton Rouge amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The couple made the trip for Meyer's grandmother's funeral.

"Their original flight was supposed to return home Sunday night," she said.

There is some hope. Meyer recently got an email saying her parents have snagged two seats on the next evacuation flight, but they don't know when that flight will be.

“Hours after we got the email, we got another email that said the planes are delayed,” said Meyer. “We don't know what time it will be. It told my parents not to go to the airport.”

The latest news is one of many hardships Meyer has had to deal with the last couple of days.

“It’s just been ups and downs not knowing what is going on,” she said.

Nearly 600 million people are on lock-down in China to further prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The first evacuation flight took off from China on Wednesday and landed in California. Reports show the second could be leaving as soon as Monday.

“If they can get on the lane and then come back they'll be in quarantine, so I'll be relived when they get to that point,” said Meyer.

Meyer said she’s ready to be reunited with her family again, but knows the stress of getting to that point is far from over.

“So far, they're healthy,” said Meyer. “But I just worry even about the travel to the airport they're risking exposure.”

More than 13,000 people have been infected globally, and 300 people have died from Coronavirus.