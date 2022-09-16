Bar: Stamp meaning misinterpreted; patrons remain upset

BATON ROUGE - The stamp used to keep track of who has entered a popular college bar garnered unwanted attention Friday.

The stamp, for Reggie's in the Tigerland area, should read "REGGIN," a term college students said has become a phrase used to describe the act of being at the specific bar. But, when spelled backwards or stamped upside down on hands, it appears as a derogatory word.

The situation became a popular conversation among social media and blog users Friday.

"I didn't notice it until my friend told me," Ron Clark said. Clark was one of the Twitter users who posted about the stamp.

"I was lost for words," he said, adding that when he typed "R-E-G-G-I-N" into Google, something else shocked him.

"I don't like it," he added.

Bar managers did not make themselves available to WBRZ for this story, but told LSU's Tiger TV that the stamp has been used for 15 years and any assumption of the stamp's meaning other than to promote the bar and track patrons has been taken out of context.

Clark told WBRZ reporter Brett Buffington, he might be rethinking his hangout spots.

