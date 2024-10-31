77°
Baker teenager shot in the head dies in hospital

BAKER - A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital where he died after he was shot in the head Monday. 

The Baker Police Department said officers responded to the shooting that happened at a home near the end of South Magnolia Drive. 

Assistant Chief Chris Becnel said officers are still working to determine how the teen was shot and where the gun came from. 

The teen was in critical condition and passed away hours later. No more information was immediately available. 

