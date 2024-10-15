Baker schools will offer 4-day school week for juniors, seniors in 2024

BAKER - The Baker superintendent announced that the school board would be moving forward with a plan to offer a four-day school week to its high school juniors and seniors.

"We have been looking at ways to motivate our students to focus on academics, behavior, and attendance," Superintendent JT Stroder said. "Next school year we will be offering a 4-day week option to our junior and senior students as long as they meet certain criteria set by the high school."

The schedule will only be available to juniors and seniors who have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA, proficient LEAP or MAP scores, fewer than five absences per semester and no discipline referrals, according to Stroder.

School Board President Joyce Burges hopes the promise of a three-day weekend will be a catalyst for students to strive higher.

"Hopefully it can be used as an incentive," she said. "They have educational attendance that they have to meet. They have academic performances that they have to complete and of course behavior standards, so it's not just like they automatically get it. It's something that they will have to earn."

The plan will need to be approved by the school board, and it may not be a unanimous vote. District 1 School Board Member Linda Perkins said the change may be a poor decision.

"Personally, I think it's a bad idea since Baker is a failing school system. I believe they need to focus more on providing additional instruction for the children to get them up to par in their studies," Perkins sent in a statement.

Schools in St. Helena Parish have been using a modified four day schedule since 2021, but for different reasons. Their schedule applies to all students and teachers.