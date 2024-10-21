Atlanta man accused of dealing cocaine, codeine in Baton Rouge arrested after traffic stop

BATON ROUGE — A suspected drug dealer was arrested by deputies after being stopped in a traffic violation over the weekend.

Patrick Dallas, 36, was arrested Sunday on possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and promethazine with codeine charges.

Dallas was pulled over by officers in a traffic stop. According to deputies, they found more than 13 pounds of cocaine, 24 bottles of promethazine — an over-the-counter antihistamine — and two bottles of promethazine with codeine.

According to arrest records, Dallas is from Atlanta, Georgia.