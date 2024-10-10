Ascension Parish sets up water distribution point for Donaldsonville residents

DONALDSONVILLE - Good Friday dinner is almosrt ready, even in Donaldsonville, where the tap water is still off limits.

"I was kind of schocked. I thought this is the biggest weekend in the year for me," seafood market owner said.

Gallons of bottled water line the entrance of one local seafood market, letting customers know that it's business as usual.

"If I shutdown a lot of people are going to miss me. Especiallly on Easter weekend. I can't do nothing like that you know," he said.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan says test results should be ready sometime Saturday evening.

Keeping the crawfish baskets fresh and full is getting expensive.

"This batch of crawfish requires at least 48 gallons of water, which means this business spends an extra hundred dollars every time they fill it up,"

For this local seafood market, it is an expense they are willing to pay. Easter weekend is showing a good turnout. Customers are grateful that his doors are open and crawfish is still available.