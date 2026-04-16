As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against Clemson

BATON ROUGE — LSU football's Lane Kiffin is continuing to prepare the Tigers in spring practice ahead of his debut as head coach in September.

LSU football is in the middle of its fourth week of spring training ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Tigers, under the former Ole Miss head coach's leadership, will debut in Death Valley on Sept. 5 against Clemson.

According to ESPN's SP+ rankings, LSU is ranked No. 10 in the nation as of March 27.

Watch Kiffin's news conference here: