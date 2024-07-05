Latest Weather Blog
Area students heading back for first day of school
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Students in several parishes, including East Baton Rouge and Ascension, are heading back for their first day of school.
Some are coming back to new facilities.
Park Elementary has a new dance center, art room, gym, and more. Each grade level also gets their own pods which include classrooms, restrooms, and a sitting area.
Students in Ascension Parish are also heading back to school today. While crews are still putting the finishing touches on Bullion Primary, students will still be heading to class. Even though things aren't finished, the teachers at the school are excited about their new classrooms.
Construction on the school began about a year ago and is expected to be completed within the next nine weeks, according to officials.
Students in these parishes aren't the only ones heading back today. Click here for the full list.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
30th annual Essence Fest celebrates Black culture and traditions
-
Two dozen LSU athletes are competing at the Olympics in Paris; see...
-
Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry hours extended after Tuesday night's community meeting
-
Emergency officials warn residents to plan ahead during hurricane season
-
BRPD seize Bitcoin mining machines, UTVs stolen out of state in one...