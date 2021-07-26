APSO: thief crawled through cooler to steal cigarettes

PRAIRIEVILLE – Deputies in Ascension Parish are trying to identify a suspect who crawled through a Walgreens cooler and stole packs of cigarettes.

APSO said the incident happened in early February at the Walgreens located on Highway 42 in Prairieville. Security video from the store shows the man crouch down and crawl through the cooler.

Investigators say a second suspect was walking around the store as a lookout while the other suspect stole 11 cigarette cartons.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to APSO’s anonymous tip line.