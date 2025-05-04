Angel Reese returns to Baton Rouge, PMAC with Chicago Sky game against Brazilian National Team

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese is returning to Baton Rouge for a WNBA preseason game with the Chicago Sky on Friday.

Reese and the Sky will be playing an exhibition game against the Brazilian National Team on May 2 at 7 p.m.

“We are excited to host a WNBA game in May featuring the Chicago Sky and Angel Reese,” Coach Kim Mulkey, who Reese played under for two seasons, said. “Angel played a major role in establishing our program at LSU and I know our fans are going to be excited to have her back in the PMAC. She had such a great rookie season and we can’t wait to continue to watch her thrive in the WNBA.”

Reese led the Tigers to their first NCAA Championship in 2023 and shot to fame shortly after. She was named SEC Player of the Year in 2024 and finished her time at LSU with the third-most points in a single season in LSU history with 829 during the 2023 season.

“It will be amazing to return to Baton Rouge, a community that means so much to me," Reese said.

Reese was drafted by the Chicago Sky as the seventh pick of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Tickets to the game will be available on LSUtix.net.