AMBER Alert: how it works

ZACHARY - Louisiana State Police have initiated a Level 2 Alert, after two boys were taken from their grandmother's home in Tampa, FL. There's been a second reported sighting of their truck they were last seen in Tennessee.

At one point, authorities thought Chase Hakken, 2, and Cole Hakken, 4, were headed to Louisiana with their captors-- also their parents.

Police are looking for Joshua Hakken and his wife Sharyn Hakken, who have connections to Louisiana.

There are AMBER Alerts in multiple states, to help look for the boys. The alerts can be seen on interstate signs, TV screens, and heard on radios.

An AMBER Alert is very specific, and requires a child to be under 17-years-old. Law enforcement must have a reason to believe they were abducted and their must be enough information about the suspects, and the children to make the alert viable.

Louisiana State Police Lt. Julie Lewis said the faster the information is released, the better.

"If you're in a situation, where you see an abducted child, or heaven forbid, your own child is abducted, you need to immediately call local law enforcement," she said. "It's critical that we get the information out very quickly."