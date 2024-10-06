77°
Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers
Amazon is once again hiring 250,000 workers for the holiday season. The number matches last year's holiday hiring. The full-time, part-time and seasonal roles will be across customer fulfillment and transportation.
Amazon says all seasonal workers earn at least 18 dollars an hour.
Click here for a link to more information: https://hiring.amazon.com/search/seasonal-jobs#/
BATON ROUGE — Amazon announced Thursday that it is hiring for 3,000 new full-time, part-time and seasonal jobs in Louisiana... More >>
