Amazon hiring 250,000 seasonal workers
Amazon is once again hiring 250,000 workers for the holiday season. The number matches last year's holiday hiring. The full-time, part-time and seasonal roles will be across customer fulfillment and transportation.
Amazon says all seasonal workers earn at least 18 dollars an hour.
Click here for a link to more information: https://hiring.amazon.com/search/seasonal-jobs#/
