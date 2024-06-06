Latest Weather Blog
Airline Hwy. at S. Choctaw reopens after train collides with 18-wheeler
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews were called to a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18 wheeler vs train crash, Airline at S Choctaw. pic.twitter.com/CbFX3OYZVw— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) March 19, 2019
The incident was reported around 8:45 a.m. on Airline Highway at South Choctaw Drive. The intersection was closed around 9:11 a.m.
No injuries have been reported.
Authorities say the train was carrying coal and the truck was empty at the time of the crash.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, motor oil leaked onto the roadway as a result of the crash, but crews cleaned up the area.
18 wheeler has just been moved from the intersection. Train still being looked at @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/CorfMLusa6— Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) March 19, 2019
The intersection was re-opened just before 10 a.m.
All lanes are open on US 61 North and South at South Choctaw Drive. Congestion has reached Greenwell Springs Road on US 61 South and is minimal in US 61 North.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) March 19, 2019
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kolache Kitchen closing all company-owned locations in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Florida
-
Plaquemine murder suspect arrested in Texas
-
Grosse Tete Bridge closed after boat hits structure; crews say at least...
-
Central head-on crash killed 3 when driver hit truck hauling 3,000 pounds...
-
Livingston deputies investigating possible attempted abduction