Airline Highway reopened after crews wrangle escaped cows following crash

BATON ROUGE - A mishap involving a truck and trailer with cows closed Airline Highway south of I-12 Tuesday.

Both lanes of Airline Highway southbound were closed at Sherwood Commons. A turn lane on Airline northbound was blocked and traffic was slowing as people driving by looked at the situation.

The cow trailer overturned. The trailer was seen flipped on a DOTD traffic camera. Cows escaped from the trailer after the crash and multiple agencies tried to wrangle them.

Airline was closed for about an hour. It was reopened Tuesday morning just after 11 a.m.

Video provided to WBRZ by a user showed the cows running southbound ahead of traffic on Airline Highway.

The WBRZ advanced traffic tracking technology showed traffic was stopped as far north as I-12 for southbound travel. Northbound traffic was stopped south of Siegen. Click HERE to monitor traffic flows live.

********************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz