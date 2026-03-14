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Latest Weather Blog
9am News Replay, Saturday Mar 14
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
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LSP: Woman arrested after exchanging gunfire with St. Helena Parish deputy during...
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Sweets shop on Perkins Road prepares special treat for the Wearin' of...
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$$$ Best Bets: Sinners, One Battle After Another and KPop Demon Hunters...
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Adventuresome Eating Club introduces children to new foods
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West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers pretending to...
Sports Video
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Chio's perfect scores help propel LSU past Arkansas on senior night
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LSU women's basketball star Flau'jae Johnson honored by Kay Yow Cancer Fund
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East Iberville High boy's basketball team competing for state title for first...
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Redus set to leave LSU for Rutgers job ahead of NCAA Tournament
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Tough act to follow: Zachary boys basketball tries to follow girls' lead