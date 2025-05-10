64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

70 for 70: Holly Clegg

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto our air. 

This week on 70 for 70, we look back at Holly Clegg, a Baton Rouge staple. 

Clegg was a Baton Rouge fixture, pushing – selling – cooking the joie de vivre of Louisiana’s infamous culinary spirit.

Clegg appeared regularly ahead of every holiday on WBRZ, reminding us of the importance food brought to accepting our family, forgiving the ailments and planning for the days ahead.

You can find the full 70 for 70 list here

News
70 for 70: Holly Clegg
70 for 70: Holly Clegg
BATON ROUGE - Over the last 70 years, WBRZ has seen countless personalities, newsmakers, community servants and celebrities come onto... More >>
3 days ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 Tuesday, May 06, 2025 9:52:00 AM CDT May 06, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days