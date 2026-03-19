66°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Thursday Mar 19
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD: 2 dead, 2 injured in early Thursday morning fire off South...
-
Former Pointe Coupee deputy working at Angola dies at 27 after car...
-
'He would just keep going:' Witness says high speech chase ended right...
-
Exxon-Mobil's 'Introducing a Girl to Engineering Day' inspires next generation of female...
-
Prominent Baton Rouge banker, former LSU basketball player Ned Clark dies at...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for SEC home opener
-
Southern women's basketball prepares for their second straight NCAA Tournament appearance
-
LSU's Kailin Chio continues red hot run of performances
-
Southern football starts spring practice under new head coach
-
Selection Sunday: Southern women back in March Madness after SWAC Championship