47°
Latest Weather Blog
630pm News Replay, Friday Dec 5
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Residents awoken by trucks, vibrations in Addis
-
'It is a lot of money': Cedarcrest Baptist's Breakfast with Santa signs...
-
Louisiana State Police celebrates the graduation of Cadet Class 107
-
Baton Rouge woman arrested for allegedly abandoning two young children at a...
-
Glen Oaks High School's new Theatrical Arts Department puts on inaugural production...
Sports Video
-
REPORT: Joe Sloan set to be the offensive coordinator at Kentucky
-
LSU Football is not retaining Austin Thomas as the team's general manager
-
Lane Kiffin to appear on College GameDay this weekend in Atlanta
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday