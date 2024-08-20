$500 worth of toys stolen from Prairieville store, deputies searching for thieves

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are looking for two men and one woman who stole $500 worth of toys from a Prairieville store.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's shared a video showing the three entering empty-handed and leaving with toyboxes stuffed under their arms.

The sheriff's office posted the following message:

Listen, we understand the importance of making the holidays special for our youth, but this is not the way to do it. And no matter the circumstances, we cannot and will not tolerate this behavior, especially when there are many programs dedicated to ensuring every family here in Ascension has access to resources and gifts to make this Christmas special.

Families needing gifts for children, newborn to 12 years old, can click here to find an application for Sheriff Bobby Webre's Christmas crusade.

Anyone with information about the toy thieves should call (225) 621-4636.