4th Annual Witches Ride raises money for domestic abuse shelter in West Feliciana

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Hundreds of witches took over downtown St. Francisville Thursday for the 4th Annual Witches Ride.

This year's gathering was in memory of a beloved community member, Peggy Beasley, who died from domestic violence. Beasley was killed by her estranged husband in 2021.

Money made from the event will be donated to a non-profit, The Purple House Foundation, to provide a safe house for those seeking a haven from domestic abuse.

Stacy Verdicanno, the organizer of the Witches Ride, said that it is not just a regular party, but a party with a purpose. Verdicanno also said that when she moved to St. Francisville years ago, she aspired to host events like this for women to get together and support the community.

"There is no safe house in the outlying parishes, so when assistance is needed, they have to go to Baton Rouge. This will give our community, our parish, and our surrounding communities what they need," Verdicanno said.

Over 700 witches took flight from Parker Park and raised over $60,000 in donations. All funds raised will go to a safe house for women and children escaping domestic abuse.

"A safe house has been donated by a local member of our community, so raising funds here at the witches ride will help with the day-to-day operations of the safe house," Verdicanno said.

Verdicanno told WBRZ they expect the house to be up and running by the third quarter of next year.