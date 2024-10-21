76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Tailgate: Tigers, Jags fans prepare for another weekend of football in the capital area

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - This week on 2une In Tailgate, join Mia Monet and Abigail Whitam at Ruffino's as they preview another weekend of football for the capital area!

News
2une In Tailgate: Tigers, Jags fans prepare...
2une In Tailgate: Tigers, Jags fans prepare for another weekend of football in the capital area
BATON ROUGE - This week on 2une In Tailgate, join Mia Monet and Abigail Whitam at Ruffino's as they preview... More >>
1 week ago Friday, October 11 2024 Oct 11, 2024 Friday, October 11, 2024 5:48:00 AM CDT October 11, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days