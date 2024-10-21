76°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Tailgate: Tigers, Jags fans prepare for another weekend of football in the capital area
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - This week on 2une In Tailgate, join Mia Monet and Abigail Whitam at Ruffino's as they preview another weekend of football for the capital area!
News
BATON ROUGE - This week on 2une In Tailgate, join Mia Monet and Abigail Whitam at Ruffino's as they preview... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Helicopter crashes in Houston, killing 4 and destroying a radio tower, officials...
-
Two people arrested for Sunday morning shooting that left one dead, five...
-
Louisiana officials set to defend controversial law in federal court Monday
-
One person found dead in submerged vehicle near Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Brusly residents celebrate 'Feast on the Levee'