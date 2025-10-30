56°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Make for hotcakes and short stacks at the 76th Kiwanis Pancake Festival
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Make room on your plate for some hotcakes and short stacks, because this weekend is the 76th Kiwanis Pancake Festival!
The Pancake Festival will be hosted Saturday at the LSU Field House and feature a student juried art show, a talent showcase and, of course, tons of pancakes.
The festival starts at 6 a.m. and run through noon.
News
BATON ROUGE — Make room on your plate for some hotcakes and short stacks, because this weekend is the 76th... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
-
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
-
Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails
-
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
-
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...