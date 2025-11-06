2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic

BATON ROUGE — The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana is hosting its inaugural Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic this weekend.

The event, which will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Acadian Thruway campus of Baton Rouge Community College, will provide free legal assistance to eligible residents, helping remove barriers to jobs, housing and education.

Organizers for the event visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the event's goals and how they hope to help people reenter society.