75°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana is hosting its inaugural Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic this weekend.
The event, which will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Acadian Thruway campus of Baton Rouge Community College, will provide free legal assistance to eligible residents, helping remove barriers to jobs, housing and education.
Organizers for the event visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the event's goals and how they hope to help people reenter society.
News
2une In Previews: Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana hosting Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic
BATON ROUGE — The Justice and Accountability Center of Louisiana is hosting its inaugural Baton Rouge Expungement Clinic this weekend.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government...
-
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...