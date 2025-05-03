65°
2une In Previews: Inspiration Day to celebrate new resource center coming to BR
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Boys and Girls Club is hosting Inspiration Day this Saturday!
Inspiration Day is a way to celebrate the new Inspiration Center coming soon to North Baton Rouge.
The Inspiration Center will be a place for youth in the community to receive resources and have a safe place to be themselves. There will be a full-time cafeteria, a gym, a computer lab and other resources that are integral to thriving.
Inspiration Day on Saturday is a way for the community to come together to celebrate the future center - set to open in 2026 - before the doors to the center proper truly open.
You can join in on the fun this Saturday at Howell Community Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
