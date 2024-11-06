2une In Previews: Eat Local Week

BATON ROUGE - The alliance that puts on the Red Stick Farmers Market is hosting its inaugural Eat Local Week to support locally-owned restaurants in the capital city.

With this first Eat Local Week, foodies can spend the week dining at local restaurants featuring an "Eat Local" dish. Customers who purchase the featured dish can bring in their receipt as proof of purchase to any Red Stick Farmers Market location by Nov. 16 to enter to win $100 in market tokens.

One receipt is one entry, but three receipts will give you five bonus entries.

The restaurants participating in the inaugural event are Eliza Restaurant and Bar, The Gregory, Overpass Merchant, and Rocca Pizzeria, where 2une In's Abigail Whitam talked to the owners Monday morning about the upcoming week.