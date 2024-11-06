Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: Eat Local Week
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The alliance that puts on the Red Stick Farmers Market is hosting its inaugural Eat Local Week to support locally-owned restaurants in the capital city.
With this first Eat Local Week, foodies can spend the week dining at local restaurants featuring an "Eat Local" dish. Customers who purchase the featured dish can bring in their receipt as proof of purchase to any Red Stick Farmers Market location by Nov. 16 to enter to win $100 in market tokens.
One receipt is one entry, but three receipts will give you five bonus entries.
The restaurants participating in the inaugural event are Eliza Restaurant and Bar, The Gregory, Overpass Merchant, and Rocca Pizzeria, where 2une In's Abigail Whitam talked to the owners Monday morning about the upcoming week.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Young children found at home where investigators conducted drug bust Tuesday
-
Republicans take Senate majority and eye unified power with Trump
-
See all of West Baton Rouge Parish's results for the 2024 November...
-
Mayor of Plaquemine and mayor of Rosedale headed to runoffs, other Iberville...
-
St. Francisville elects new mayor, four aldermen, see complete West Feliciana Parish...